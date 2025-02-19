Principal Securities Inc. Sells 432 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $154.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

