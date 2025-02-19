Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $26,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOOV opened at $191.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average is $189.15. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $170.26 and a 52-week high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

