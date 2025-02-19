Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $121,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average is $117.19. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

