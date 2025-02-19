Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $32,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.73. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The company has a market cap of $242.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

