Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

