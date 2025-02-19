Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,821 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $64,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 780,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,001,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $62.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.10. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

