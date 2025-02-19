Private Advisor Group LLC Has $27.69 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.