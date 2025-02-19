Private Advisor Group LLC Has $54.99 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,533,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,841 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $54,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 86,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 150,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 713,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 227,413 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

