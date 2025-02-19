Private Advisor Group LLC Has $82.47 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $82,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $185.50 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.56.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

