Private Advisor Group LLC Has $83.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $83,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 142,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $209.81 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.