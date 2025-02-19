Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,782 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $40,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,040,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 149,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,309,000 after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

