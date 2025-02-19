Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 23,154 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 506,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,154 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $44,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

