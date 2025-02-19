Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 300,037 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,037 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,019,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 27,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

