Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – February 18th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Kadant, and SoundHound AI are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to stocks of companies with a medium level of market capitalization, typically falling between large cap and small cap stocks. These companies are often considered to have the potential for growth and profitability, while also offering a balance between risk and stability in the investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 51,981,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,552,477. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

Kadant (KAI)

Kadant Inc. supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $7.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,393,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kadant has a 12 month low of $249.51 and a 12 month high of $429.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.29.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of SOUN stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $11.44. 69,755,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,826,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $24.98.

