Promising Penny Stocks Worth Watching – February 19th

Sintx Technologies, TeraWulf, and Interactive Strength are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at a low price, typically under $5 per share. These stocks are often considered higher risk due to their volatility, limited liquidity, and potential for manipulation. Investors interested in penny stocks should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Sintx Technologies (SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

NASDAQ:SINT traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,072,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.51.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,808,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,476,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $9.30.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

NASDAQ:TRNR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 65,194,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,547. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.76. Interactive Strength has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4,760.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $866,880.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

