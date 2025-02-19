ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €5.57 ($5.80) and last traded at €5.57 ($5.80). 343,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.65 ($5.89).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is €5.27 and its 200 day moving average is €5.54.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.

