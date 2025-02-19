Prossimo Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,140,000 after buying an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $204.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $177.15 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

