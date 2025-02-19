Puff Wealth Management LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $405.64 and its 200-day moving average is $309.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.