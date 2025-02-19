Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 72.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.88%. Pulmonx updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of LUNG traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 564,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pulmonx from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $34,026.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 197,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,697.69. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,187.62. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,199 shares of company stock valued at $208,859 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.