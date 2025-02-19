Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.79 and last traded at C$2.75, with a volume of 32732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

Pulse Seismic Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of C$137.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc is a Canadian company which acts as a provider of seismic data to the energy sector in western Canada. The company is engaged in the acquisition, marketing, and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the energy sector. It offers the full suite of project management services including On-site professional project management, experienced cost estimation services, daily reporting to clients and detailed project cost tracking, procurement of subcontractors to ensure regulatory compliance, and others.

