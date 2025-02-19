Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 21,500 shares.The stock last traded at $48.24 and had previously closed at $48.44.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94.

Institutional Trading of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRB. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,511,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,056,000 after buying an additional 961,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

