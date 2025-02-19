Q1 Earnings Estimate for Hecla Mining Issued By Roth Capital

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.60 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

HL stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 1.91. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $249.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.21 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

