Q1 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown Raised by Zacks Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a report issued on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $111.43 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

