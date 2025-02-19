Q2 EPS Estimates for Union Pacific Cut by Zacks Research

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the railroad operator will earn $2.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.94 EPS.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $251.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $218.55 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

