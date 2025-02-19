Q3 Earnings Estimate for Diebold Nixdorf Issued By Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 355.45 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Diebold Nixdorf

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 350,808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 765,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Irenic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 633,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

