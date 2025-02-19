Q4 Earnings Estimate for LOW Issued By DA Davidson

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.88 per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $250.73 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.93 and a 200 day moving average of $258.66.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 731.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,834,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

