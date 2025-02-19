Q4 Earnings Forecast for TSE:WDO Issued By Desjardins

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins analyst A. Carson forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$14.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.04. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$8.73 and a twelve month high of C$15.20.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

