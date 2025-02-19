QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 3.8% This Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $831,575.23 and approximately $51,744.50 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 100,504,975 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 100,481,649.7125206 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.00921438 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $40,151.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

