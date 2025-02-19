Raymond James Comments on MTY Food Group Q1 Earnings

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a report released on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$46.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$47.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.05. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$40.45 and a 1 year high of C$54.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

