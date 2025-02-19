Raymond James Has Strong Forecast for Keyera FY2026 Earnings

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.49. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.77.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$41.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.54. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$32.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.38, for a total value of C$2,318,750.00. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

