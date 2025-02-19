Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.24 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 123.45 ($1.56). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.57), with a volume of 442,819 shares trading hands.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £277.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 123.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.24.

Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Real Estate Credit Investments had a return on equity of 72.23% and a net margin of 814.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Real Estate Credit Investments Limited will post 9.1564528 earnings per share for the current year.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Real Estate Credit Investments

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,716.03). Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c.

