Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,789 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $117,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,545,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673,617 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3,150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,760,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,266 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 24,448,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,191,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 391.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 623,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,552,000 after acquiring an additional 496,796 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a feb 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 301.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.21.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

