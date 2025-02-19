Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 1,925,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,524,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get DraftKings Inc alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,678,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,537,585. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 228,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $9,765,919.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,884 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,122.16. The trade was a 29.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,163,742 shares of company stock valued at $47,082,888 over the last 90 days. 48.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.