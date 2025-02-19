Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.
- 2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/7/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/4/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2025 – DraftKings had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
DraftKings Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $50.02. 1,925,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,524,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.93. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings
Institutional Trading of DraftKings
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DraftKings
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.