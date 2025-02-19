ReddCoin (RDD) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $623.38

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 53.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $623.38 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.96 or 0.00139328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00009953 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001048 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

