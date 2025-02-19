Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.
Reed’s Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.