Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:REED opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

