Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Reliance Worldwide’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77.
About Reliance Worldwide
