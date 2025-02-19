Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 14.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in Republic Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RSG opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.62 and a 1 year high of $232.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total transaction of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.25.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

