Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $240.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $212.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $228.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $179.62 and a twelve month high of $232.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.