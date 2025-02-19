Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for NOG FY2024 Earnings

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE NOG opened at $35.19 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $484,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,096,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

