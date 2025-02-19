Reviewing Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT) & United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) and Amcon Distributing (NASDAQ:DIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $30.98 billion 0.06 -$112.00 million ($1.57) -20.88 Amcon Distributing $2.71 billion 0.03 $4.34 million $5.96 21.64

Amcon Distributing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Natural Foods. United Natural Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amcon Distributing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 1 5 1 0 2.00 Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing, as provided by MarketBeat.

United Natural Foods currently has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential downside of 19.45%. Given United Natural Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than Amcon Distributing.

Volatility & Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Amcon Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods -0.30% 1.27% 0.27% Amcon Distributing 0.13% 3.27% 0.95%

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Amcon Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Wholesale Distribution (Wholesale) and Retail Health Food (Retail) segments. The Wholesale segment refers to the wholesale distribution of consumer products. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of health and natural food products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

