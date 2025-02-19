Reviewing Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) & PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Cardiol Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Cardiol Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiol Therapeutics 0 0 5 2 3.29 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardiol Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cardiol Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 611.86%. Given Cardiol Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cardiol Therapeutics is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiol Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.84 million ($0.39) -3.03 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Cardiol Therapeutics and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiol Therapeutics N/A -194.40% -129.07% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Summary

Cardiol Therapeutics beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis. The company is also developing CRD-38 injection for subcutaneous administration that is in preclinical development for the treatment of heart failure. It has a license agreement with Meros. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

