Reviewing Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and DigitalOcean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 DigitalOcean 0 6 6 0 2.50

DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $42.73, indicating a potential downside of 8.45%. Given DigitalOcean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A DigitalOcean $692.88 million 6.22 $19.41 million $0.85 54.90

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and DigitalOcean”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DigitalOcean has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -103.05% -75.54% DigitalOcean 10.86% -43.11% 7.64%

Risk & Volatility

Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.16, suggesting that its stock price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). The company also provides platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solutions, such as managed databases; managed Kubernetes and container registry; application platform to build, deploy, and scale applications; Functions, a serverless compute solution; and Uptime for real-time uptime and latency alerts, as well as software-as-a-service (SaaS), including managed hosting and DigitalOcean Marketplace, a platform where developers can find pre-configured applications and solutions. In addition, it offers artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) applications comprising GPU virtual machines for scaling AI applications; Notebooks, a simple cloud workspace that runs on GPUs that provides a managed interactive development environment for exploring data, and training and building machine learning models; and Deployments for deploying their machine learning model as an API endpoint. The company’s customers include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and AI/ML applications. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

