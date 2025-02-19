Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Trading 0.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.05 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 42,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 17,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rexel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
