Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Ciena by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $311,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 192,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,194,102.73. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,582.77. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,620. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $89.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

