Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Azenta by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

