Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 20.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Azenta by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Azenta during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA
Azenta Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.