Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,410 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Several analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

