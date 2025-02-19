Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,317 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAMA. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Mama’s Creations Stock Down 3.0 %

Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $265.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAMA. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

