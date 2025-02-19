Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zynex were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynex during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Zynex by 22.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Zynex by 72.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Zynex by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zynex by 53.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,335.20. This trade represents a 22.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $236,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZYXI

Zynex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Zynex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $13.77.

About Zynex

(Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.