Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in AxoGen by 23,066.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $56,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $165,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

AxoGen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AXGN opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

