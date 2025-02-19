Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 751 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 131.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 538,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,512,000 after buying an additional 121,371 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 395,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,306,000 after buying an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.0 %

HURN opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.39. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $133.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $247,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,534,452.50. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,067,539. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HURN

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.